Minnesota Twins want to connect with fans virtually

Your photo could be up in section 331 at Target Field this season, even if you can't be.

In the absence of crowded stadiums, the Minnesota Twins are looking for ways to connect with their fans virtually.

On Wednesday, the Twins announced several initiatives meant to keep the Minnesota baseball community involved as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps people apart.

Target Field Fan Photo Mosaic: The Twins are asking fans to submit photos of themselves, which will then be made into a 53-foot-high, 38-foot-7-inch-wide mosaic that will be put up in section 331 of Target Field. This will allow Twins players to keep their fans in mind - and in their line of sight. Submit photos at twinsmosaic.com/registration.

"Select fans" who are season ticket holders will be invited to record a video greeting that shows their passion for the team. Those messages will be featured on FOX Sports North and across the Treasure Island Baseball Network during games. The Twins will reach out to season ticket holders via email, with instructions on how to record and submit their video. The club will then randomly select the videos they will feature on broadcasts. MLB Ballpark app: The Twins experiences available in the app include new and returning activities like: Twingo - The Twins' take on bingo. Fans can play along remotely during Twins games, crossing off squares with specific plays on the field. Pick 3 - Fans pick the three players they think will have the best performance in that day's game. Twins Trivia - Score as many "runs" as possible with correct answers, before getting three "outs" (incorrect answers). Essential Partners Passport - Receive passport "stamps" by ordering from Twins partners Broadway Pizza, Caribou Coffee, Chick-fil-A, CUB, Kwik Trip, and Perkins.

The Twins experiences available in the app include new and returning activities like: Ask T. C.: Get your baseball questions answered by a virtual version of team mascot T. C. in real time.