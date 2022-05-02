Twins, Arraez avoid arbitration with $2.1M deal

The agreement for the versatile infielder/outfielder was at the midpoint of the $2.4 million he had asked for and the $1.85 million the Twins had offered.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Versatile infielder/outfielder Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins agreed Sunday to a one-year contract worth $2,125,000, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for June 10.

The agreement was at the midpoint of the $2.4 million Arraez had asked for and the $1.85 million the Twins had offered. He can earn an additional $75,000 in roster bonuses: $37,500 each for 152 and 157 days on the active roster.

Arraez is currently hitting .299 with one home run and seven RBIs in 21 games this season. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $611,000 last year, when he hit .294 with two homers and 42 RBIs while playing all over the field defensively.

Twenty MLB players remain scheduled for arbitration hearings, which run through June 24. Hearings before three-person panels usually take place in February but were delayed this year because of Major League Baseball's lockout.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: