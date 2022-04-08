Meet the unsung heroes getting Target Field ready for fans

You won't see them on the field or Jumbotron, but these are the people who help make Minnesota Twins magic happen.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Target Field is among the "Top Ten Best MLB Ballparks" ranked by USA Today.

At number seven, the paper calls downtown Minneapolis field "cozy," but it takes a small army to make sure fans walk into a warm and pristine environment.

During our visit to Target Field, a week before the home opener, crews were hustling.

Ryan Heither, Manager of Ballpark Operations for the Twins, was right in the thick of the action.

"It takes a deep clean of the whole place to get it ready for the opener," Heither explained.

KARE 11 cameras followed crews as they scrubbed floors, organized concession stands, and polished tables – and that was just inside.

Workers raked dirt to perfection on the field and organized seating by hand.

On any given day, more than three hundred people are working on getting Target Field ready, a combination of Twins employees, crews from Delaware North Sportservice, and Marsden, the Twins cleaning partner.

Aaron Hedges helps coordinate these teams. "We actually wash down the entire ballpark, outdoor seating, after every game. So there's a lot of moving pieces."

With 38,544 seats filled during games and events, Hedges admits it can be overwhelming. But that's why they break up the tasks into sections. And there's a significant payoff for all of that hard work for crews and fans. "We want this to feel like the cleanest ballpark they've walked into and experienced," said Hedges.

Heither agreed, saying, "It's a lot of work, but when we see those fans come through the gate on the opener, it's all worth it."