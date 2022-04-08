Hate waiting in long food lines? 'The Market' at Target Field may be the answer for a quick bite

Stretch your legs at a Minnesota Twins game by walking through the new open-air market to grab hot food and pre-packaged items.

MINNEAPOLIS — On the outside, Target Field looks like it normally does, nestled in the historic warehouse district of downtown Minneapolis.

But inside the stadium, you'll see renovation after renovation, completed in the offseason to improve the fan experience.

One of the renovations came to be because of fan feedback.

"As we go through and understand our guests, they're looking for variety; they're looking for a quick transaction," said Pete Spike, general manager of Deleware North Sportservice.

Fans called, and Target Field answered by creating "The Market," located inside Gate 6.

It's a new option for grabbing a quick bite while watching the Twins play.

You can walk through the open-air market and choose hot food and pre-packaged grab-and-go items, some of which aren't available anywhere else in the ballpark.

"We have a local company called 'We Are Nuts.' They do specialty small-batch candy nuts and other products," said Spike. "And then we're happy to partner with Kieran Folliard again with his food building concept."

There's even a walk-in cooler that features a variety of canned craft beer, a first for local sports venues.

After you pick out your snacks, you check yourself out at one of nine kiosks, and you're back to watching the game. It's that easy.

Even though you could probably go through "The Market" with ease, Spike says staff will be available to help fans out.

It's a home run for fans who don't want to miss a single moment of their favorite team playing ball.

"We're looking forward to taking care of the hopefully two-plus million fans that come through Target Field this summer," said Spike.

Target Field encourages cashless payments, so make sure you have your debit or credit card handy at the kiosk.