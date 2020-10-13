Twins shortstop Polanco has surgery on ankle

It's the second offseason in a row that Polanco has had cleanup work done on his problematic right ankle.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco is recovering from surgery on his right ankle for a second straight offseason.

The Twins announced Monday that Polanco had a procedure last week to remove a mild bone spur and a small bone chip on the outside of the joint that went as planned. He had a similar cleanup operation about a year ago.

Polanco will begin physical therapy next week, and the Twins said he’s expected to be ready when spring training starts in four months.