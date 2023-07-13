Twins start 2024 schedule in KC, play Guardians in home opener

Opening day is March 28 at Kansas City, with the home opener on April 4 vs. Cleveland.

MINNEAPOLIS — For the second straight year, the Minnesota Twins will be heading to Kansas City to face the Royals at Kauffman Stadium to start off their season.

The team revealed its 2024 schedule on Thursday.

Fans who make the road trip down I-35 for the 2024 season opener might need to bundle up. The team's 2024 opening day is scheduled for Thursday, March 28, which matches the 2019 season for the Twins' earliest opener ever.

Having the opener in March has happened only six times in Twins history: (March 30, 2023 at Kansas City), (March 28, 2019 vs. Cleveland), (March 29, 2018 at Baltimore), (March 31, 2008 vs. Los Angeles) and (March 31, 2003 at Detroit).

The home opener is slated for Thursday, April 4 against the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field.

Some teams will be making their first visit to Target Field in quite a while: Miami (last in 2016) and Philadelphia (also last in 2016). St. Louis played in Minnesota during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season; the Cardinals' last visit to Target Field with fans in attendance came in 2018. The Twins will play all 29 teams at least once as part of the MLB's recently balanced schedule.

Here are the National League clubs visiting Target Field in 2024: the Los Angeles Dodgers (April 8-10), Colorado Rockies (June 10-12), Brewers (July 20-21), Philadelphia Phillies (July 22-24), St. Louis Cardinals (August 23-25), Atlanta Braves (August 26-28), Cincinnati Reds (September 13-15) and Marlins (September 24-26).

Next year's schedule will have 13 home games in April, 17 in May, 10 in June, 11 in July, 13 in August and 13 in September.