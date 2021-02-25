NBA suspends Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley 12 games

Beasley was sentenced to 120 days in jail earlier this month following an incident last September outside his home.

MINNEAPOLIS — The NBA has suspended Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley for 12 games on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to one count of felony threats of violence stemming from an incident in September.

The team confirmed the suspension in a tweet, providing a statement from the Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas.

"“As an organization, we fully support today’s decision by the NBA," Gersson said in a statement released by the team. "As we work together with Malik to advance his development as a player and a person, we look forward to seeing his growth.”

Beasley pleaded guilty in December and was sentenced to 120 days in jail earlier this month following an incident last September outside his home.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Beasley's home in Plymouth where they found a family of three parked on the shoulder of a road outside the house as part of a Parade of Homes tour. It was roped off, so they told police they assumed it was closed and decided to look for another home to view.

The complaint says the family told police that they heard a tapping on the car window and saw Beasley pointing an assault rifle at them, telling them to get off his property. The family said they also saw him pointing the rifle at them as they drove away. There was a 13-year-old in the car.

Officers said they got a search warrant for the house and found firearms and security camera footage. They also said a second 911 caller corroborated the family's account of the incident.