Timberwolves unveil new lake-themed City Edition jersey

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their latest lake-inspired threads on Sunday.
The blue and white jerseys were designed to celebrate the state's landscape and how much Minnesotans enjoy lakes, according to the team.
“While lake life vibes are at their peak during the summer, we’re excited for Wolves fans to embrace this year’s uniform all season long,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl, in a statement.
The Timberwolves released a close-up video montage of the new jersey on social media.
Notable features of the new jersey include a "lake water" texture that flows vertically and a blue silicone Minnesota logo on the waistband.
The team has released new a new City Edition jersey annually since Nike introduced the concept back in 2017.
The Wolves are slated to dawn the new jerseys in the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament, which tips on Nov. 3.
