Towns, Russell each score 27 points, T-Wolves throttle Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell each scored 27 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves built a 30-point halftime lead, led by 43 in the third quarter and cruised to a 128-96 rout of the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

Rookie guard Anthony Edwards added 16 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season to help the Timberwolves end a three-game losing streak.

Ricky Rubio added 18 points for Minnesota, which made 16 3s and shot 48.5%. Russell also had eight assists, six rebounds and five made 3s.