Towns, Russell each score 27 points, T-Wolves throttle Magic

Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) steals a pass intended for Orlando Magic guard Dwayne Bacon, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell each scored 27 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves built a 30-point halftime lead, led by 43 in the third quarter and cruised to a 128-96 rout of the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

Rookie guard Anthony Edwards added 16 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season to help the Timberwolves end a three-game losing streak.

Ricky Rubio added 18 points for Minnesota, which made 16 3s and shot 48.5%. Russell also had eight assists, six rebounds and five made 3s. 

Orlando dressed just 10 players, but only after signing former G League player Donta Hall for the rest of the season. R.J. Hampton scored a career-high 19 points off the bench for the Magic.

