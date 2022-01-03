Five Vikings players added to reserve/COVID-19 list

Minnesota also activated defensive end Patrick Jones II from the list and released quarterback Kyle Sloter Monday.

EAGAN, Minn. — Five players have been added to Minnesota's reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the team's final game of the season against the Chicago Bears.

Safety Camryn Bynum, guard Ezra Cleveland, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, linebacker Eric Kendricks and offensive tackle Brian O'Neill were all placed on the list Monday afternoon.

Defensive end Patrick Jones II was activated from reserve/COVID-19, and the Vikings also announced they released quarterback Kyle Sloter.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who missed Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, was placed on the COVID list back on Dec. 31. When Minnesota released its updated list, the team did not mention Cousins' status for Week 18.

Green Bay's 37-10 victory over Minnesota, combined with the Philadelphia Eagles' 20-16 win over Washington earlier Sunday, officially knocked the Vikings from a playoff run.

The Vikings host the Bears on Sunday, Jan. 9 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. CT.

