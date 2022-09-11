Live blog: Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers

Don't miss any of Sunday's action from U.S. Bank Stadium with KARE 11's live blog.

MINNEAPOLIS — After a sluggish start last season, the new-look Minnesota Vikings and first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell want to start the 2022-2023 campaign with a fast start. However, with the Green Bay Packers on the docket to open the season, the Vikings will be tested early.

With the start of a new season finally here

Last season, the Vikings cleaned house and hired a new head coach and general manager, bringing with them new schemes on both sides of the ball. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will certainly test the changes the Vikings underwent this offseason on Sunday afternoon.

Heading into Sunday's season opener, O'Connell said he's excited to get started.

"Gotta remember to try and get some sleep and rest, in addition to (everything) we're pouring into this thing ... but at the same time, I'd be lying to you that I wasn't going to be a little extra excited, a little bit more than just any other game," he said.

When the Vikings take on the Packers

Editor's Note:

