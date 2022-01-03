x
Vikings finalize 2022 coaching staff

Head coach Kevin O'Connell will have a total of 26 coaches on his staff.
Credit: Andy McDonnell
From left to right, Minnesota Vikings owner Zygi Wilf, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, head coach Kevin O'Connell and team president Mark Wilf pose for a photo during a press conference Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

EAGAN, Minn. — On the day the NFL Scouting Combine begins in Indianapolis, the Minnesota Vikings announced they have completed staffing their new regime.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell will have a total of 26 coaches on his staff.

The Vikings announced the final six assistants on Tuesday in a news release.

Ryan Cordell is the pass game specialist/game management coordinator and Steve Donatell is the quality control-defense coach.

Greg Manusky was named the inside linebackers coach, while Derron Montgomery will be the quality control-offense coach.

Tony Sorrentino is the assistant wide receivers coach and A'Lique Terry will be the assistant defensive line coach.

O'Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are at the NFL Combine this week, prepping for the NFL Draft scheduled for April 28 in Las Vegas.

According to the news release, this will be the entire coaching staff of the 2022 Minnesota Vikings:

Coordinators/Assistant Head Coach 

Offensive Coordinator, Wes Phillips

Defensive Coordinator, Ed Donatell

Assistant Head Coach, Mike Pettine

Special Teams Coordinator, Matt Daniels

Assistants 

Assistant Defensive Backs, Roy Anderson* 

Tight Ends/Passing Game Coordinator, Brian Angelichio 

Pass Game Specialist/Game Management Coordinator, Ryan Cordell  

Quality Control - Defense, Steve Donatell 

Assistant Quarterbacks, Jerrod Johnson 

Defensive Backs, Daronte Jones 

Assistant Special Teams, Ben Kotwica 

Offensive Line, Chris Kuper 

Inside Linebackers, Greg Manusky 

Wide Receivers, Keenan McCardell* 

Running Backs/Running Game Coordinator, Curtis Modkins 

Quality Control - Offense, Derron Montgomery 

Quarterbacks, Chris O’Hara 

Assistant Offensive Line, Justin Rascati 

Defensive Line, Chris Rumph 

Assistant Linebackers, Sam Siefkes* 

Outside Linebackers/Pass Rush Specialist, Mike Smith 

Assistant Wide Receivers, Tony Sorrentino 

Assistant Defensive Line, A’Lique Terry 

Strength and Conditioning 

Head Strength and Conditioning, Josh Hingst* 

Assistant Strength and Conditioning, Marquis Johnson* 

Assistant Strength and Conditioning, Derik Keyes* 

*Retained from 2021 coaching staff

