Vikings finalize 2022 coaching staff

EAGAN, Minn. — On the day the NFL Scouting Combine begins in Indianapolis, the Minnesota Vikings announced they have completed staffing their new regime.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell will have a total of 26 coaches on his staff.
The Vikings announced the final six assistants on Tuesday in a news release.
Ryan Cordell is the pass game specialist/game management coordinator and Steve Donatell is the quality control-defense coach.
Greg Manusky was named the inside linebackers coach, while Derron Montgomery will be the quality control-offense coach.
Tony Sorrentino is the assistant wide receivers coach and A'Lique Terry will be the assistant defensive line coach.
O'Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are at the NFL Combine this week, prepping for the NFL Draft scheduled for April 28 in Las Vegas.
According to the news release, this will be the entire coaching staff of the 2022 Minnesota Vikings:
Coordinators/Assistant Head Coach
Offensive Coordinator, Wes Phillips
Defensive Coordinator, Ed Donatell
Assistant Head Coach, Mike Pettine
Special Teams Coordinator, Matt Daniels
Assistants
Assistant Defensive Backs, Roy Anderson*
Tight Ends/Passing Game Coordinator, Brian Angelichio
Pass Game Specialist/Game Management Coordinator, Ryan Cordell
Quality Control - Defense, Steve Donatell
Assistant Quarterbacks, Jerrod Johnson
Defensive Backs, Daronte Jones
Assistant Special Teams, Ben Kotwica
Offensive Line, Chris Kuper
Inside Linebackers, Greg Manusky
Wide Receivers, Keenan McCardell*
Running Backs/Running Game Coordinator, Curtis Modkins
Quality Control - Offense, Derron Montgomery
Quarterbacks, Chris O’Hara
Assistant Offensive Line, Justin Rascati
Defensive Line, Chris Rumph
Assistant Linebackers, Sam Siefkes*
Outside Linebackers/Pass Rush Specialist, Mike Smith
Assistant Wide Receivers, Tony Sorrentino
Assistant Defensive Line, A’Lique Terry
Strength and Conditioning
Head Strength and Conditioning, Josh Hingst*
Assistant Strength and Conditioning, Marquis Johnson*
Assistant Strength and Conditioning, Derik Keyes*
*Retained from 2021 coaching staff
