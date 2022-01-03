Vikings finalize 2022 coaching staff

Head coach Kevin O'Connell will have a total of 26 coaches on his staff.

EAGAN, Minn. — On the day the NFL Scouting Combine begins in Indianapolis, the Minnesota Vikings announced they have completed staffing their new regime.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell will have a total of 26 coaches on his staff.

The Vikings announced the final six assistants on Tuesday in a news release.

Ryan Cordell is the pass game specialist/game management coordinator and Steve Donatell is the quality control-defense coach.

Greg Manusky was named the inside linebackers coach, while Derron Montgomery will be the quality control-offense coach.

Tony Sorrentino is the assistant wide receivers coach and A'Lique Terry will be the assistant defensive line coach.

O'Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are at the NFL Combine this week, prepping for the NFL Draft scheduled for April 28 in Las Vegas.

According to the news release, this will be the entire coaching staff of the 2022 Minnesota Vikings:

Coordinators/Assistant Head Coach

Offensive Coordinator, Wes Phillips

Defensive Coordinator, Ed Donatell

Assistant Head Coach, Mike Pettine

Special Teams Coordinator, Matt Daniels

Assistants

Assistant Defensive Backs, Roy Anderson*

Tight Ends/Passing Game Coordinator, Brian Angelichio

Pass Game Specialist/Game Management Coordinator, Ryan Cordell

Quality Control - Defense, Steve Donatell

Assistant Quarterbacks, Jerrod Johnson

Defensive Backs, Daronte Jones

Assistant Special Teams, Ben Kotwica

Offensive Line, Chris Kuper

Inside Linebackers, Greg Manusky

Wide Receivers, Keenan McCardell*

Running Backs/Running Game Coordinator, Curtis Modkins

Quality Control - Offense, Derron Montgomery

Quarterbacks, Chris O’Hara

Assistant Offensive Line, Justin Rascati

Defensive Line, Chris Rumph

Assistant Linebackers, Sam Siefkes*

Outside Linebackers/Pass Rush Specialist, Mike Smith

Assistant Wide Receivers, Tony Sorrentino

Assistant Defensive Line, A’Lique Terry

Strength and Conditioning

Head Strength and Conditioning, Josh Hingst*

Assistant Strength and Conditioning, Marquis Johnson*

Assistant Strength and Conditioning, Derik Keyes*

*Retained from 2021 coaching staff

