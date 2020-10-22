Vikings great Matt Blair dies at the age of 70

Blair played all 12 of his NFL seasons for the Vikings (1974-85) and finished his career with the second-most tackles in team history (1,452).

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings great Matt Blair, who played in two Super Bowls and is a member of the Vikings Ring of Honor, died on Thursday at the age of 70.

"Matt Blair was a great presence at Vikings events and a tremendous teammate long after playing. He embodied the best of what it means to be a Viking," said Vikings Owner Mark Wilf in a press release. "Matt is a Ring of Honor player whose legacy will live on forever with the franchise and in the community he loved."

Matt Blair was named to 6 Pro Bowls during his 12 NFL seasons and ranks 2nd in team history with 1,452 tackles.



Blair was inducted into the #Vikings Ring of Honor on October 25, 2012. pic.twitter.com/VpddEUFFbn — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 22, 2020

Blair was a second-round pick for the Vikings out of Iowa State in 1974 and went on to play in 160 games at linebacker for Minnesota, including 130 starts. According to the team website, only Scott Studwell and Roy Winston played in more games at linebacker for the Vikings.

"Aside from being a tremendous athlete and player, Matt was a better man," Studwell said in a release. "He was smart, worked at his craft and gave everything for the team. He was a great teammate and fun to be around. He took his work very seriously but had a great life away from football. I'm sad to see him go."

Purple Nation we loss a giant of a football player today in #MattBlair but we also loss a better man. Matt was the heart and soul of our ⁦@Vikings⁩ team for so many years. He will be missed! Rest Well my Brother. #RIH pic.twitter.com/GsPrQ6lihv — Greg Coleman (@gregcoleman8) October 22, 2020

Blair was selected to six consecutive Pro Bowls after becoming a starter in 1976, and was named First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press in 1980.