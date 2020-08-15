Vikings LB Cam Smith to miss season, will undergo open-heart surgery

Cam Smith tested positive for COVID-19 and after further testing it was discovered that he has an enlarged heart and will need to undergo surgery.

EAGAN, Minn. — Testing positive for COVID-19 might have actually saved Cam Smith’s life.

It was revealed that the Vikings linebacker has an enlarged heart and will need to undergo open-heart surgery. Even that wouldn't keep him away from his teammates and off the field on Friday.

"It's an interesting feeling, I feel like it's a blessing in disguise," he said.

Smith was walking around in his No. 59 jersey.

The 5th round selection from USC in 2019 takes it easy on the field as he doesn't want to increase his heart rate.

Smith is adamant that he wants to return to the game of football following rehabbing back from this surgery. He will undergo bicuspid aortic value surgery in a few weeks.