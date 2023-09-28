Is Sunday a must-win for Vikings?

With games against the Chiefs and the 49ers on the horizon, Sunday's game against the winless Carolina Panthers becomes even more vital for the Vikings.

EAGAN, Minn. — After just three weeks, the Minnesota Vikings are already treading in "must-win" territory.

Only a handful of 0-3 teams have ever qualified for the postseason, and with games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on the horizon, Minnesota's games against the winless Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears are even more important if there's going to be an early season rebound.

But the Vikings are winless themselves, and despite having one of the top offenses in the league, they find themselves playing catchup in the NFL North.

"Going on the road this week, (we've) gotta find a way to get a win however we can do it," said Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who leads the league in passing yards (1,075) and touchdowns (9). "We dug ourselves a hole; gotta dig our way out of it."

The best way out could be by avoiding what got them into it in the first place — turnovers. Minnesota has turned the ball over a league-leading nine times this season, including seven fumbles, which is also tops in the NFL. It's been a point of emphasis in recent weeks, and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is quickly losing his patience.

"That's something we're going to fix one way or the other," said O'Connell at a press conference Monday. "Either guys are gonna do it or we're going to have to put other guys in the game that have ball security."

In the Vikings' most recent loss, the biggest turnover came in the closing seconds of the game when Cousins was intercepted trying to hit tight end T.J. Hockenson in the end zone. An outstretched Hockenson tried pulling in the pass for the game-winning touchdown, however, the ball bounced off his hands and linebacker Los Angeles Chargers secured it for the game-sealing interception.

Hockenson was also involved in another turnover earlier in the game when Chargers safety Alohi Gilman ripped the ball from the tight end's arms on the team's first offensive possession. The fumble allowed Los Angeles to march 79 yards on 12 plays for the game's first score.

"This league will test you, it really will," said Hockenson. "It's something I've found in all my years playing... to play this game, you have to take it week by week."

This week's test will be the Panthers, who, like the Vikings, are in desperation mode. Sunday will also be a chance for the Vikings to build some momentum before the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs come to U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 8.

"When the situation is as tough as it is right now, we've got to lean in even more," O'Connell said. "We've got to do a little bit more. Every coach, every player — collectively and individually — just got to do a little bit more."

