Vikings agree to terms with ex-Patriots CB Joejuan Williams

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract on Monday with former New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams, enhancing one of their thinnest positions ahead of the NFL draft.
Williams played the past four years for the Patriots, who drafted him in the second round in 2019 out of Vanderbilt. The native of Nashville, Tennessee, has played in 36 regular-season games plus two in the playoffs. He was sidelined for the entire 2022 season with a shoulder injury.
The Vikings have almost completely turned over their cornerback group, after Patrick Peterson, Duke Shelley and Chandon Sullivan became free agents and Cameron Dantzler was waived. Peterson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Shelley signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. Another backup, Kris Boyd, signed with the Arizona Cardinals.
The only two returners at the position are Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans, both 2022 draft picks whose rookie seasons were largely limited by injuries. The Vikings also made former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy one of their priority signings in free agency.
