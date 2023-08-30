Vikings waive Jalen Reagor, place Kene Nwangwu on IR

Nwangwu has been one of the top kick returners since entering the league in 2021, while Raegor was the Vikings' main punt returner last season.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Jalen Reagor experiment is officially over.

Reagor was waived by the Minnesota Vikings Tuesday after almost one year to the day since the team acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Vikings also announced that they've placed running back Kene Nwangwu on injured reserve and signed former Miami Dolphins tailback Myles Gaskin as insurance. Alexander Mattison will be the team's top running back, but Nwangu and Ty Chandler were also expected to take snaps out of the backfield.

While neither Nwangwu nor Reagor were offensive starters, both were contributors on special teams. Nwangwu has been one of the top kick returners since entering the league in 2021, while Reagor was the Vikings' primary punt returner last season.

The move to release Reagor opens the door for Brandon Powell to return punts when the Vikings open the season on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kick returner is a bit more of a question mark, but Gaskin does have some NFL experience during his time with the Dolphins.

Reagor, who was selected one pick ahead of Jefferson in the 2020 Draft, joined the Vikings just ahead of the 2022 season in exchange for a seventh-round 2023 pick and a conditional 2024 pick. He appeared in every game and had a receiving touchdown in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears.

On Wednesday, the Vikings also announced the 12 players they've signed to their practice squad. The practice squad includes: C Alan Ali; CB C.J. Coldon Jr.; DL Sheldon Day; WR Lucky Jackson; WR Trishton Jackson; RB DeWayne McBride; DL T.J. Smith; WR Thayer Thomas; LB Luiji Vilain; LB Benton Whitley; CB Jaylin Williams; CB JoeJuan Williams.

