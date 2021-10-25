Preds wreck Wild's perfect record with 5-2 drubbing

The only bright spot was Minnesota's fourth line, which scored both goals in the losing effort.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Defenseman Roman Josi had a four-point game, Connor Ingram won his first NHL start in goal and Nashville ended Minnesota’s four-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory in St. Paul Sunday.

Ryan Johansen scored twice, Josi, Tanner Jeannot and Filip Forsberg added goals and Matt Duchene had three assists for the Predators. Nashville has won eight of its last nine against Minnesota, allowing two or fewer goals in seven of those victories. Ingram made 33 saves in the victory.

The only bright light for the Wild was the continuing inspired play of their fourth line. Nick Bjugstad and Nico Sturm both scored for Minnesota, which was looking to start a season with five straight wins for the first time since 2007-08.

"I think today was one of those nights where it's like the harder we tried it seemed like we were kind of spinning the wheels in the sand there," Sturm told NHL.com. "It was like the harder we tried the less it seemed like it was going to go our way. We just didn't keep it simple enough, and just overall did a poor job playing in front of Kappo."