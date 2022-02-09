Olympic Zone show for Wednesday, Feb. 9

The Olympic Zone airs nightly at 6:30 p.m. on KARE 11 during the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Check out all of the segments from Wednesday's edition of the Olympic Zone show on KARE 11.

Chloe Kim on churros, her dog and her love of staying in bed

In her own words, Chloe Kim shares how her priorities have changed since she won a gold medal in snowboard halfpipe in 2018--namely, that sleep is now at the top of her To Do list.





Curling and curing: Nina Roth on her love for nursing

Nina Roth, vice skip of the U.S. women's curling team, has seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic firsthand through her work as a full-time nurse. She speaks with Anne Thompson about being a nurse, curler and mom.





Figure skating friends forever: Nathan Chen and Mariah Bell

Figure skaters Nathan Chen and Mariah Bell train together and have forged a unique bond off the ice. From game nights to exploring the Olympic Village together, Bell tells Jo Ling Kent about their friendship.





New technology in Beijing measures more than milliseconds

There's new technology keeping watch over finish lines and skating jumps. Sam Brock has a look at the technology making its Olympic debut.





Could Beijing bring the Miracle on Ice: Part II?

With a squad full of college players and even some teenagers, the U.S. men's hockey team is the youngest in decade. Sam Brock talks to the team members about whether they "believe in miracles."





Relive the best moments of Olympic Day 4