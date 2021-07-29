Olympic Zone show for Wednesday, July 29

The Olympic Zone airs nightly at 6:30 p.m. on KARE 11 during the Tokyo Olympics.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Check out all of the segments from Wednesday's edition of the Olympic Zone show on KARE 11.





Gus Kenworthy reacts to stunning gymnastics team final

In this episode of 'Freestyle with Gus Kenworthy,' freestyle skier Kenworthy cheers on the U.S. women's gymnastics team in the Olympic final, and speaks with the athletes about how they rose to the occasion.





Track star Sydney McLaughlin on her relaxation methods

Sydney McLaughlin reflects on how turning professional and moving to Los Angeles changed her life - and where she goes to get a break from track.





Timing is everything: Evolution of Olympic timing technology

From a simple stopwatch to cutting-edge motion sensors, Sam Brock looks at show the technology of timing has changed over the decades.





Friendship and fate: Phoebe Bacon and Katie Ledecky

A chance meeting in elementary school with Katie Ledecky eventually led Phoebe Bacon to the Tokyo Olympics, where the two swimmers are now teammates.





Sakura Kokumai describes the two disciplines of karate

Karate, a sport making its Olympic debut in Tokyo, is more than punches and kicks. Rutledge Wood gets a lesson from Sakura Kokumai in the control and choreography of kata.



