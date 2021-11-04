O'Reilly scores with 2 seconds left in OT, Blues beat Wild

Mike Hoffman scored twice for the Blues, tying it with 41.6 seconds left in regulation after the Blues pulled goalie Ville Husso.

ST. LOUIS — Ryan O’Reilly scored with two seconds left in overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

Mike Hoffman scored twice for the Blues, tying it with 41.6 seconds left in regulation after the Blues pulled goalie Ville Husso. O’Reilly skated around the net and stuffed a shot past Cam Talbot.

Nico Sturm and Matt Dumba scored for Minnesota. The Blues have won three in a row — beating Minnesota 9-1 on Friday night — to move a point ahead of fourth-place Arizona for the last playoff spot in the West Division.