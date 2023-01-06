DNR imposes burning restrictions in northeastern Minnesota

Conditions remain bone dry and prone to wildfires in Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis Counties. Restrictions kick in on Wednesday, June 14.

Bone-dry conditions are behind a decision by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to impose burning restrictions in a number of counties in the northeastern part of the state.

The restrictions, which kick in on Wednesday, June 14, impact residents who live in or visit Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis Counties. Among the burning restrictions that will be in effect:

Burning permits will be be issued to dispose of brush or yard waste

No fireworks can be ignited on public or private lands outside city limits

Campfires are only allowed in an established fire ring associated with a home, campground or resort.

No campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote, backpacking, or backcountry camping

With high temps and little precipitation expected in the extended forecast statewide, fire danger is expected to remain high through the end of June. While residents and visitors in Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties may still see plenty of green vegetation, the current fire situation remains dangerous.

“Unusually dry conditions have increased the risk of fire," explained DNR wildfire prevention supervisor Allissa Reynolds. "One unintentional spark in these conditions could result in thousands of charred acres and property damage. This is a dangerous time for wildfires in northeast Minnesota.”

The burning restrictions that begin Wednesday will remain in effect until terminated by the DNR Commissioner when weather and environmental conditions warrant a reduction in fire danger.

Check out a map of burning restrictions across Minnesota at the DNR website.

