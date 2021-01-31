Purdue erases 14-point deficit, beats No. 21 Minnesota 81-62

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Brandon Newman scored 21 of his season-high 29 points in the second half, Trevion Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds and Purdue overcame an early 14-point deficit to beat No. 21 Minnesota 81-62. The Boilermakers have won five of six. Liam Robbins scored 15 points and Brandon Johnson had 11 for Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are 0-5 on the road this season. Minnesota had a 24-10 lead whittled down to 35-30 at halftime. Purdue opened the second half on a 10-4 run to take the lead and pulled away with a 11-0 run that made it 53-41 with 11:05 to play.