Twins select Aaron Sabato in first round of 2020 MLB Draft

The 21-year-old first baseman was drafted 27th overall by the Twins on the first day of the MLB Draft.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 8, 2019, file photo, North Carolina's Aaron Sabato scores a run against Auburn during Game 1 at the NCAA college baseball super regional in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Minnesota Twins selected Sabato during the first round of the baseball draft Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)

The Minnesota Twins chose Aaron Sabato in the first round of 2020 MLB Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound first baseman played at North Carolina where he set a freshman record with 18 home runs in 2019.

This season Sabato was hitting .292 with six doubles, seven home runs, 18 RBI, 20 runs scored, 22 walks in 19 games as a sophomore for the Tar Heels before the 2020 season was shortened due to COVID-19.

Sabato was ranked as the 41st-best prospect in the 2020 Draft by MLB.com.

The second day of the MLB Draft continues Thursday at 4 p.m. The Twins have three more selections, pick 59 (2nd round), pick 128 (4th round), and pick 158 (5th round).

