Saint Paul celebrates Sunisa Lee with statue and day in her honor

The city of St. Paul and the state of Minnesota named Sunday, July 23, 2023 Sunisa Day.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Hmong community and the East Side showed out to support their favorite Olympian as she made history once again.

On Sunday, Sunisa Lee became the first female athlete to have a statue in a St. Paul park.

"It means a lot just because I know that there's not a lot happening for female athletes and for this to be a big deal in Minnesota and in my city is just amazing," said Lee.

The artist, Seexeng Lee, came up with the idea for the bust back in September, but it was just three weeks ago that the city decided to place it in Phalen Park.

St. Paul Mayor, Melvin Carter was on hand for the celebration.

"You're our champion because of the way you represent our city," said Carter. "You're our champion because of the way you represent our community. You're our champion because of the way you encourage our children."

Even at the top of her sport, Lee says this statue represents not her but the people who got her to the top.

"I wouldn't be anywhere without the community and the support from all of them is just absolutely incredible and they've never failed to not be there for me when we needed it." said Lee.

Her father, John Lee, expanded on how the community supported Sunisa's goals.

"Before she became an Olympian, we did a lot of fundraising with her financially and they all came together and supported her," said John Lee.

