'It's a labor of love,' Artists showcase their work at Loring Park Art Festival

MINNEAPOLIS — "There's just little messages everywhere," said Lisa Diamor, one of the artists at the Loring Park Art Festival.

For Diamor, art is a labor of love.

"I believe in salvaging as much stuff, when we flip houses I save as much as I can," she said. "That's where my gifts are, creating."

This year's event featured 140 visual artists selling original work, along with scheduled stage performances, children's activities, food, and music within the park.

"This is my second summer doing shows like this," said artist, Deb Reutter.

Reutter has always had a love for the arts, but her newfound inspiration came after a health scare.

"I was a teacher and my transition wasn't by choice," she said. "I had a ruptured brain aneurism, November 2021, and I have cognitive deficiencies that don't allow me to teach anymore."

Her art became a new passion.

"Some of you may know this building in Uptown, on Lagoon and Fremont," she said pointing to her work. "I took a picture and drew a pattern, and this is the bracelet I came up with."

"Such beautiful work, everyone's work is so stunning and individual," said Loring Park Art Festival's Assistant Director, Cindy Jacobson.

For more than two decades, Jacobson has worked with the festival, and she's saying goodbye after this year.

She's looking forward to the future of the festival under new guidance, while supporting the artists - new and old.

"Bittersweet is a good word, but we need to give the art fair fresh eyes," she said.

