ST PAUL, Minn — Franco Fragapane scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time — with an assist from goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair — and Minnesota United rallied for a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution on Saturday night.
It was Fragapane's first goal of the season for Minnesota United (9-8-10), which increases its regular-season unbeaten streak to seven 3-0-4. The home side had won all four of the previous match-ups, including three by New England (13-5-9).
The Revolution's winless streak on the road in all competitions is now nine — 0-4-5. Its only longer skid was an 11-match run spanning the 2018-19 seasons.
New England took a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute when Carles Gil took a pass from Nacho Gil and scored his eighth goal of the season.
Earl Edwards Jr. saved five shots in his fifth start of the season for the Revolution. St. Clair had three saves for Minnesota United.
Minnesota United has put together at least a seven-match unbeaten run in each of the last five seasons.
New England travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. Minnesota United will host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.
