Minnesota United's Reynoso named MLS Player of the Week

MINNEAPOLIS — One of Minnesota United FC's All-Star players was named the MLS Player of the Week for the first time in his career on Monday, the league announced.

Minnesota's midfielder Emanuel Reynoso was named the Player of the Week for Week 21 of the 2022 regular season after he scored two goals, which is also known as a brace, on five shots against D.C. United on July 16 at Allianz Field. It was Reynoso's third brace in the last five games, according to the team.

The accolades for the Argentinian midfielder are starting to stack up through the halfway point of the regular season. In addition to Player of the Week honors, Reynoso was selected for the MLS Week 21 Team of the Week.

Last week, Reynoso also earned All-Star honors when he was selected by MLS All-Stars head coach Adrian Heath to the roster. As the head coach of the host city's team, Heath was selected to be the head coach for the MLS All-Stars. The MLS All-Star Game against LIGA MX All-Stars will take place at Allianz Field in St. Paul on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. CT.

Reynoso is the second Minnesota United player named the Player of the Week. Back in week three, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair earned the honors. St. Clair was the only other MNUFC player selected to the All-Star team.

The Loons are currently on their hottest streak of the season, with a 4-0-1 record in their last five games.

Minnesota United will return to the pitch at Allianz Field on Wednesday, July 20 when they play in an international friendly against Everton FC from England. For more information about tickets to the game, click or tap here.

