Twins get swept by the White Sox

Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons, right, throws out Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal at first after forcing out Jose Abreu at second during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Zack Collins hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox scored at least seven runs for the fourth straight game, completing a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins 8-5. 

Chicago got four runs off Minnesota’s bullpen after the Twins erased a 3-0 deficit.

The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight after losing seven of nine. 

Collins broke a 4-4 tie when he hit a fastball from Jorge Alcala into the left-center field bleachers. 

Jose Abreu drove in another run in the sixth, and Danny Mednick and Collins drove in two more in the seventh.

