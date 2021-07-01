Twins get swept by the White Sox

Chicago got four runs off Minnesota’s bullpen after the Twins erased a 3-0 deficit.

CHICAGO — Zack Collins hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox scored at least seven runs for the fourth straight game, completing a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins 8-5.

The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight after losing seven of nine.

Collins broke a 4-4 tie when he hit a fastball from Jorge Alcala into the left-center field bleachers.