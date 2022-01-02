'There’s nowhere else I’d rather be': Sylvia Fowles to play her final season with Lynx

The details of Fowles' new agreement with the Lynx were not released, due to team policy.

MINNEAPOLIS — In what will be her final season in the WNBA, Sylvia Fowles has signed a new deal with the Minnesota Lynx, the team announced on Tuesday.

Fowles will be entering her 15th year in the league as reigning 2021 Defensive Player of the Year. She also won the award in 2011, 2013 and 2016.

The two-time WNBA champion said there were a few reasons for her returning to Minnesota during her final year in the league.

“The main reason for my return had a lot to do with our fans," she said. "I wanted to make sure I gave them the opportunity to see me play my final season. It feels right that my playing career finishes in Minnesota; there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

Lynx Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve said in the team's announcement that Fowles' loyalty and belief in the team is "beyond measure."

“I cannot understate our appreciation for not only Sylvia Fowles the basketball player, but more importantly, Sylvia Fowles the person,” Reeve said. “I am thrilled that Syl is returning to the Lynx for her final season in the WNBA and look forward to her continuing to etch her mark as the greatest center in WNBA history.”

The financial details of Fowles' new deal with the Lynx were not released, due to team policy.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said in a video on Twitter that the organization is excited to have her back and looks forward to following her in her final season.

Current Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor said in the team's announcement that Fowles is a big part of the Lynx fanbase and "this Minnesota family."

"We are elated that she will spend her final year with the Lynx and look forward to celebrating Syl and her illustrious career throughout the season," Taylor said.

Fowles was drafted by the Chicago Sky in 2008 and joined the Lynx in 2015 in a three-team trade deal.

