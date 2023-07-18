Eastbound I-694 reopens after crash near Oakdale

Officials have shut down the eastbound lanes from Stillwater Road to 34th Street North.

OAKDALE, Minn. — The eastbound lanes on Interstate 694 have reopened after a crash shut down traffic Tuesday just ahead of rush hour.

The lanes were shut down because of a two-vehicle crash on the interstate near 34th Street North. The Minnesota State Patrol said no injuries were reported.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+