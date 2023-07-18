x
Eastbound I-694 reopens after crash near Oakdale

Officials have shut down the eastbound lanes from Stillwater Road to 34th Street North.
Credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation
Interstate 694 closed after dump truck rollover

OAKDALE, Minn. — The eastbound lanes on Interstate 694 have reopened after a crash shut down traffic Tuesday just ahead of rush hour.

The lanes were shut down because of a two-vehicle crash on the interstate near 34th Street North. The Minnesota State Patrol said no injuries were reported.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

