MSP is preparing for a busy Spring Break at the airport this year, here's what you need to know

Airport officials say this could be the busiest Spring Break travel season in several years.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Traveling during Spring Break in Minnesota can be stressful and challenging.

So, here at KARE 11 we decided to help travelers find the answers to some of their biggest questions.

First question, how many travelers will fly out of MSP over Spring Break this year?

"The TSA is expecting this Spring Break season is basically going to be back to pre-pandemic levels,” MSP spokesperson Allison Winters says.



What about parking?



"Last year we had our new silver ramp at Terminal One fully open. And then we also have the Quick Ride Ramp, and that reopened following the pandemic in January,” Winters says.



However, Winters say even with those two newer options the lots at Terminal One will fill up.

“Parking is an area where we’re really encouraging people to plan in advance. You can go online and book your parking on the MSP website,” Winters says.

Reserving a parking spot online will ensure that you have a spot when you arrive at the airport.

It’s also a good way to save money.

“You can save two dollars off the standard rate and then in March if you’re flying more than seven nights you can save up to $7 a day,” Winters explains.

What about food at the airport?



"Since last Spring Break we've had 20 new concessions open at the terminals,” Winters says.



Okay, so more choices, that's always a good thing, but will the airport have enough staff to keep up?



"We have additional employees staffed to help people navigate through the airport, especially at those peak hours,” Winters says.



With plenty of volunteers like Betty Goihl, who is working the information desk.

“It’s been busy,” Goihl says. “I’m already seeing a lot of kids going by.”

Last question, will the TSA have enough staff to keep up?

A regional TSA spokesperson says they are adding extra staff to cover the peak travel times over Spring Break.

The TSA also has a special program where they can deploy officers from other airports that aren’t quite as busy.

If you have more questions about flying through MSP this Spring Break click here to visit the airport’s website.

