MSP is preparing for a busy Spring Break at the airport this year, here's what you need to know

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Traveling during Spring Break in Minnesota can be stressful and challenging.
So, here at KARE 11 we decided to help travelers find the answers to some of their biggest questions.
First question, how many travelers will fly out of MSP over Spring Break this year?
"The TSA is expecting this Spring Break season is basically going to be back to pre-pandemic levels,” MSP spokesperson Allison Winters says.
Airport officials say this Spring Break season is shaping up to be the busiest in several years.
What about parking?
"Last year we had our new silver ramp at Terminal One fully open. And then we also have the Quick Ride Ramp, and that reopened following the pandemic in January,” Winters says.
However, Winters say even with those two newer options the lots at Terminal One will fill up.
“Parking is an area where we’re really encouraging people to plan in advance. You can go online and book your parking on the MSP website,” Winters says.
Reserving a parking spot online will ensure that you have a spot when you arrive at the airport.
It’s also a good way to save money.
“You can save two dollars off the standard rate and then in March if you’re flying more than seven nights you can save up to $7 a day,” Winters explains.
What about food at the airport?
"Since last Spring Break we've had 20 new concessions open at the terminals,” Winters says.
Okay, so more choices, that's always a good thing, but will the airport have enough staff to keep up?
"We have additional employees staffed to help people navigate through the airport, especially at those peak hours,” Winters says.
With plenty of volunteers like Betty Goihl, who is working the information desk.
“It’s been busy,” Goihl says. “I’m already seeing a lot of kids going by.”
Last question, will the TSA have enough staff to keep up?
A regional TSA spokesperson says they are adding extra staff to cover the peak travel times over Spring Break.
The TSA also has a special program where they can deploy officers from other airports that aren’t quite as busy.
If you have more questions about flying through MSP this Spring Break click here to visit the airport’s website.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.