Accumulating snow likely to impact Thursday commute

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Twin Cities metro until 6 a.m. Friday, where snow totals are forecast to reach between two to five inches.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Here we snow again.

Another round of snow is taking aim at the Twin Cities Thursday, pushing the region closer and closer to potentially recording one of its top 10 snowiest winters.

Across western Minnesota, more than a dozen schools are closing early due to the weather and according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511mn.org traffic map, road conditions are beginning to deteriorate Thursday morning in the western half of the state.

Snow is partially covering highways across west-central and south-central Minnesota, and several areas in far northwestern parts of the state are considered "completely covered."

As of 10:30 a.m., conditions remain mostly clear in and around the Twin Cities.

With snow expected to pick up Thursday afternoon in time to impact the evening commute, MnDOT reminds drivers to give themselves extra travel time and to make space between their vehicles and snowplows and other cars.

