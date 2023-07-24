Where to get cool when the extreme heat hits

There are many public cooling centers across the Twin Cities for those who don't normally have access to air conditioning.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Temperatures and heat indexes like those predicted for the coming week (especially Wednesday and Thursday) are not only uncomfortable... they can be downright dangerous, even life-threatening.

While many residents of the greater Twin Cities metro are fortunate to hunker down in air conditioning at home or work, there is a significant portion of the population that doesn't have that luxury. That group includes the elderly, those surviving on a minimal income or people without housing.

Fortunately, there are public options to escape the scorching temps and prevent heat stroke or exhaustion. Here are some of them.

Hennepin County

Public buildings across Hennepin County are open for those without air conditioning, including libraries, government centers and city halls, public rec centers, beaches, pools and more.

Other options, including movie theaters, pools and recreational facilities that require admission and others may have an entry fee.

Note that visitors to most county buildings are not required to wear a mask, with the exception of correctional, detention, and health care settings. Follow instructions from signage and building staff.

Ramsey County

A long list of cooling spaces are open to the public in Ramsey County during periods of extreme heat like this week. Most of the ones listed on the county's interactive map are libraries, public rec centers or government buildings.

Ramsey County also has nine beaches and Waterworks facilities that are open to the public. They are: Lake Gervais County Park, Lake Josephine County Park, Lake McCarrons County Park, Lake Owasso County Park, Long Lake Regional Park, Tony Schmidt Regional Park, Turtle Lake County Park, Vadnais-Snail Lakes Regional Park and White Bear Lake County Park.

Ramsey County also reminds residents to check on relatives, neighbors, older adults and other vulnerable community members during periods of extreme heat, to ensure they are staying cool and hydrated. Those at highest risk include people 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illnesses.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army operates a number of service centers across the Twin Cities metro to serve as cooling centers as temperatures approach triple digits, and heat indexes (relative humidity combined with air temperature) could reach 105 degrees or higher. Here are the locations that can be accessed.

Salvation Army Temple, 1604 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, (612) 721-1513

Salvation Army Parkview, 2024 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis, (612) 522-4871

Salvation Army Noble, 10011 Noble Pkwy., Brooklyn Park, (763) 425-0517

Salvation Army Eastside,1019 Payne Ave., St. Paul, (651) 776-8169

Salvation Army Citadel, 401 West 7th Street, St. Paul, (651) 224-4316

Salvation Army Lakewood, 2080 Woodlynn Ave., St. Paul, (651) 779-9177

Salvation Army Central, 2727 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, (612) 789-2858

For hours and other considerations, check out the Salvation Army website.

