Taste of Greece festival treats Minneapolis to authentic Greek flavors and culture

MINNEAPOLIS — Take a look at some of the foods you can eat at this weekend's Minneapolis Greek festival, "Taste of Greece," in the Uptown neighborhood.
The festival runs from Friday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 10 at St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church at 3450 Irving Avenue South next to Bde Maka Ska.
The event features authentic Greek cuisine, handmade desserts, dance performances, live music, and a variety of family-friendly activities.
Proceeds from the event will benefit a variety of charitable organizations.
For more information, please visit the festival's website.
