Food Drink

Taste of Greece festival treats Minneapolis to authentic Greek flavors and culture

The event is hosted by St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church. Elana Gabor joined Rena to share all the details.

MINNEAPOLIS — Take a look at some of the foods you can eat at this weekend's Minneapolis Greek festival, "Taste of Greece," in the Uptown neighborhood.  

The festival runs from Friday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 10 at St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church at 3450 Irving Avenue South next to Bde Maka Ska. 

The event features authentic Greek cuisine, handmade desserts, dance performances, live music, and a variety of family-friendly activities.

Proceeds from the event will benefit a variety of charitable organizations. 

For more information, please visit the festival's website

