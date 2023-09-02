Catching up with Twin Cities Chef Yia Vang

Vang is the owner and chef of the James Beard-nominated restaurant Union Hmong Kitchen located in Graze Food Hall in North Loop Minneapolis.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Yia Vang is a busy guy.

He's the owner/chef of the James Beard-nominated restaurant Union Hmong Kitchen located in Graze Food Hall in North Loop Minneapolis.

Union Hmong Kitchen specializes in Hmong cuisine and started out years ago as a pop-up in Vang's friend's backyard.

Chef Vang is also the star of the Outdoor Channel original series called "Feral," where he chases, cooks, and eats animals like pythons, iguanas, wild pigs, carp, and lionfish.

Vang also has a podcast called "Hmonglish" which has been described as a series exploring the intersection of Hmong and American culture.

Chef Vang dropped by the KARE 11 Barn on Saturday morning to share Thai tea and Galabaos, which are steamed buns.

