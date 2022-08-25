Fairgoers take in busy first day of Minnesota State Fair

The Great Minnesota Get-Together is back once again.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together is back once again! Twelve days of food, fun and all-things Minnesota.

At 11 months old, TJ Lindberg is a first-time fairgoer.

“He loves the corn. He’s getting a good workout with his brand-new teeth,” said TJ’s mom, Amanda.

“We try to hook them young,” said Nate Kulenkamp.

Kulenkamp works at the Corn Roast stand and shared the secret to this fair favorite.

“It’s picked fresh every morning and then dropped off at night so it’s just about 24 hours old by the time the customers get to eat it,” Kulenkamp said.

At about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the State Fair tweeted all on-site parking lots were full, including a number of park and ride locations.

The Ney family was already headed home by early afternoon.