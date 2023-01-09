Dassel man who grew the largest pumpkin at the fair endured a rough patch of his own

Darrin Asplin’s 814.5-pound pumpkin finished was recently awarded a blue ribbon at the State Fair, less than a year after going into cardiac arrest.

DASSEL, Minn. — Through the drought and a dry summer, Darrin Asplin’s 814.5-pound pumpkin finished first place at the Minnesota State Fair this year.

But the Dassel man had to endure his own rough patch.

“Last November, the 20th, I was watching the Vikings game and wasn’t feeling good. I had incredible chest pain. I said we have to go to the ER,” said Asplin.

He said about a week later, he had a cardiac arrest when he was sleeping.

His wife, Jody, said she awoke to gasps.

“I knew it wasn’t good,” she said.

With help from 911 operators and first responders, she performed CPR and ran an AED.

Asplin credits his wife to saving his life.

“He’s gone through a lot,” said his brother Todd. “It was one of those things where it wasn’t his time yet.”

Darrin persevered and went back to his pumpkin patch for the 13th year and accomplished his first state fair win.

Doctors say that after a stint and ICD, a year later Darrin is doing well.

“The garden gives him peace,” said Jody. “That’s what he needs right now.”

