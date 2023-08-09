x
Minnesota State Fair

LINEUP: Meet the bands performing in the KARE 11 Barn at the Minnesota State Fair

Check out the genre-spanning local artists taking the Window Concepts Music Stage at the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together!
Credit: KARE 11
KARE 11 Barn at the Minnesota State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn. — There are lots of places to watch bands and artists perform at the Minnesota State Fair – including the KARE 11 Barn!

This year eight genre-spanning local acts are hitting the Window Concepts Music Stage to perform throughout the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together. 

Here's a schedule of who's performing at the KARE 11 Barn, located at the corner of Judson Street and Nelson Avenue at the fairgrounds. All shows begin at 2 p.m.:

Thursday, Aug. 24: Nunnabove

Friday, Aug. 25: María Isa

Saturday, Aug. 26: Mae Simpson

Sunday, Aug. 27: Heatbox

Thursday, Aug. 31: Bloodline

Friday, Sept. 1: Elour

Saturday, Sept. 2: Denim Matriarch

Sunday, Sept. 3: Hyooman

Watch more from the Minnesota State Fair

Watch the latest coverage of the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together from KARE 11 in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

