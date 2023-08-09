LINEUP: Meet the bands performing in the KARE 11 Barn at the Minnesota State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn. — There are lots of places to watch bands and artists perform at the Minnesota State Fair – including the KARE 11 Barn!
This year eight genre-spanning local acts are hitting the Window Concepts Music Stage to perform throughout the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together.
Here's a schedule of who's performing at the KARE 11 Barn, located at the corner of Judson Street and Nelson Avenue at the fairgrounds. All shows begin at 2 p.m.:
Thursday, Aug. 24: Nunnabove
Friday, Aug. 25: María Isa
Saturday, Aug. 26: Mae Simpson
Sunday, Aug. 27: Heatbox
Thursday, Aug. 31: Bloodline
Friday, Sept. 1: Elour
Saturday, Sept. 2: Denim Matriarch
Sunday, Sept. 3: Hyooman
