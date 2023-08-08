2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup

The array of talent for this year's main stage entertainment ranges from seasoned musical veterans to Minnesota's up-and-coming Yung Gravy.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The '80s hair metal blaring out of white-knuckle spinning rides at the Midway isn't the only music to enjoy at the Minnesota State Fair.

Every summer some of the best musical acts in the world hit the big stage in Falcon Heights, Minnesota.

This year's Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup is no different.

Kicking off the festivities on the first night, Thursday, Aug. 24, is Akron, Ohio's own The Black Keys.

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney formed the bluesy rock duo in 2001. In 2010, they moved south to Nashville and built a studio. They're currently touring with their 11th studio album "Dropout Boogie."

Opening for the Black Keys is the Velveteers, "a primal rock trio from the mountains of Boulder, Colorado," according to the fair's website.

The next night, Friday, Aug. 25, the Chicks will take the stage.

Natalie Maines and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer started the country band (formerly the Dixie Chicks) in Dallas in 1989. The Chicks have won 13 Grammys including five in 2007 for Album of the Year "Taking the Long Way," Record of the Year and Song of the Year both for "Not Ready to Make Nice."

Toronto's Wild Rivers, a folk/rock/indie trio, will open for the Chicks.

One of the most successful musical artists in the world, country star Keith Urban, kicks off his high-energy set on Saturday night, Aug. 26.

The Grammy winner continues to perform at fairs and festivals throughout the country even though in March he launched his Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Named "one of the most exciting and talented young artists in country music" by Forbes, Lindsay Ell will open the show.

On Sunday night, Aug. 27, fans of R&B will be treated to a couple of legendary acts.

Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan will rock the Grandstand.

Boyz II Men are expected to do their celebrated classics such as "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You," and "Motownphilly." One of the many songs that Chaka Khan is expected to sing to her Minnesota fans is "I Feel For You." Written by Prince, it was the first single and title track from her famed 1984 album. The song by the 10-time Grammy winner marked the first time an R&B artist had a crossover hit featuring a rapper, Grandmaster Melle Mel.

Monday night, Aug. 28, will feature a show with chart-topping hits from the '60s and '70s.

Six acts are on the Happy Together Tour ticket: The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills. The Turtles serve as the musical hosts of the hit-filled tour that has been crisscrossing the country for more than a decade.

A local favorite is booked for the Tuesday night gig, on Aug. 29.

Brandi Carlile is technically from the state of Washington but she has a huge following in the Twin Cities.

She is a nine-time Grammy winner known for her powerful live performances.

Opening for Carlile is none other than Country Music Hall of Famer Wynonna Judd.

One of the most interesting musical artists the state fair booked this year is Matthew Raymond Hauri, better known as Yung Gravy.

The 27-year-old rapper graduated from Mayo High School in Rochester before attending the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

Yung Gravy returned to play a sold-out show last November at the Armory and performed at US Bank Stadium during the Vikings-Patriots Thanksgiving game.

Canadian rapper and frequent collaborator, bbno$ ("baby no money"), will open the show for Yung Gravy Wednesday, Aug. 30.

On Thursday night, Aug. 31, the 80s iconic band Duran Duran steps into the grandstand's spotlight.

Singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor have earned more than 100 million in record sales worldwide, six platinum-selling records, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2021, Duran Duran released their 15th studio album, Future Past.

Special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC will start the show. In 2014, Bastille won the British Breakthrough Act award at the Brits along with two Grammy nominations. Music legend, Nile Rodgers, is a Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist. He is chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Jonas Brothers are back and undergoing an ambitious tour called "Five Albums. One Night."

The title sums it up with the band performing five albums every night.

Nick, Joe and Kevin perform songs from 2007's Jonas Brothers, 2008's A Little Bit Longer, 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times, 2019's Happiness Begins and this year's The Album.

The brothers are scheduled to hit the stage on Friday, Sept. 1.

Lawrence, an eight-piece soul-pop band based out of New York, will be opening for the Jonas Brothers.

The sounds of Minneapolis will be Saturday night's rocking revue.

This year's The Current's Music On-A-Stick night will feature The Hold Steady with special guests Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four on Sept 2.

The Hold Steady is a Brooklyn-based band but they originally came from Minneapolis which is obvious when listening to the lyrics from lead singer Craig Finn.

The six-piece has released several albums, numerous singles and played thousands of shows around the world.

The band's ninth album, "The Price Of Progress," was released in March.

Former band leader of the legendary Minneapolis band, Hüsker Dü, Bob Mould is playing this summer with his "Distortion and Blue Hearts" tour.

Mould's show will include songs from his "Distortion" collection and from Hüsker Dü, "as well as songs from last year's explosive and critically acclaimed album Blue Hearts," according to the fair's site.

Formed in 1993, Dillinger Four is a punk band from Minneapolis that has influenced countless local musical artists.

The penultimate night of the fair is extra-special this year as the Great Minnesota Get-Together celebrates the 50th anniversary of its annual talent show.

Sunday evening, Sept. 3, will bring together the 26 nightly first-place winners from 10 days of competition at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

Fair officials say more than $20,000 in cash prizes will be awarded and the event is free.

The final night of the fair, Monday, Sept. 4, will be for the kids with the Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour hitting the grandstand stage.

For the unfamiliar, Blippi is an American entertainer and educational children's show that encourages vocabulary development.

