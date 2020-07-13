Minnesota State Fair to host fine arts exhibition

Tickets for the gallery showings are $10 each and will go on sale Tuesday, July 14 at 9 a.m.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair may be canceled, but it announced on Monday it will hold a fine arts exhibition with in-person showings.

According to a post on the State Fair's social media accounts, the exhibit will have special ticketed gallery showings from Thursday, Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2020, in the Fine Arts Center on the State Fairgrounds.

According to the post, attendance will be limited to 25% of building capacity in order to follow social distancing and other safety precautions released by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There will also be a Fine Arts Exhibition of Minnesota virtual recording and virtual catalog available for free online.

Check out the Fair's website for more information on these events.