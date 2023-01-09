x
Minnesota State Fair

Rochester native Yung Gravy on playing the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

The Minnesota native was back in town this week to perform on the state fair's Grandstand stage.

MINNEAPOLIS — Rapper Yung Gravy joined the list of Minnesotans to headline the State Fair’s Grandstand on Wednesday.

The Rochester native performed for a sold-out crowd, but before he took the stage, he caught up with KARE 11 anchor Morgan Wolfe.

The pair chatted about everything from coming back to Minnesota to living with Karl Anthony Towns, and his loyalty to Martha Stewart... sorry Sweet Martha's!

Born Matthew Hauri, the 27-year-old hit the top of the charts last with his hit "Betty," which became a summer/fall anthem. After attending Mayo High School, Hauri went to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he got his start rapping.

"I started rapping in college. I was doing way too much. I started a pizza sales company but then figured I could just start marketing myself," he told Wolfe in Nov. 2022.

In the wake of the state fair, Yung Gray's tour circuit continues this month in cities like Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

