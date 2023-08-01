State Fair unveils 65 new sips to quash your thirst

The roster of new beverages available at the Great Minnesota Get-Together run the gamut, from a butter-based beer to fruity ciders and slushies.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — When it comes to basking in the spotlight, there is no debating the fact the annual list of new foods reigns as top dog at the Minnesota State Fair.

Truth be told, however... you have to have something to drink that will wash all those morsels down.

On Tuesday, the folks at the Great Minnesota Get-Together released the list of new beverages that will debut Aug. 24 on the grounds in Falcon Heights. They range from butter-based beer to fruity ciders, slushies and lemonades.

Here is a quick glimpse at the 65 new options and where you can find them.

Ahhnold Palmer Style Hard Seltzer

A twist on a fan-favorite beverage made into a seltzer with whole-leaf black tea and freshly squeezed lemons – it will have you smacking your lips with a satisfying ahhh…nold! 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Works.

At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Aphrodite’s Gift

From the goddess of beauty comes this gorgeous and hazy IPA. Pillowy smooth and drenched in fruit-forward hop flavor, this is a gift you won’t return. 7.2% ABV. 32 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Apple Pie Cider

This cider is lightly spiced and made with fresh apple juice, cinnamon, nutmeg and other spices. Surely an early taste of the fall season. 5.8% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Wild State Cider.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Appleshine Mango Hard Cider

This semi-dry hard cider is brewed with fresh mango for a refreshing, fruity, easy drinking experience. Notes of mango, apple and champagne with a light and crisp mouthfeel. 6% ABV. Brewed in Blaine, Minn., by Invictus Brewing Co.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Babes’ Blueberry & Maple Golden Ale

This golden ale has a hint of blueberry and maple flavors creating the delicious taste of blueberry pancakes. The perfect answer to a day of lumberjacking with your buddy Paul. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Hastings, Minn., by Spiral Brewery.

At Aldo's and Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum

Bases Juiced

Step into the box and take a swing at this strawberry lemonade-inspired ale, a refreshing balance of tart lemon and sweet strawberry. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Beach'd Cruiser

A new State Fair recipe of a crowd-favorite cider. Extra pineapple, guava and passionfruit deliver a tropical cider blend built for summer cruising. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Works.

At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Beergarita Ale

An ale infused with tangy lime and citrus flavors to mimic the classic drink! A great refreshment for warm weather. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

B.F.F. (A collaboration among Bauhaus, Forgotten Star and The Freehouse)

This new mimosa-inspired hazy IPA features bright tropical fruits, citrus and mandarin orange. It’s loaded with copious amounts of Mandarina Bavaria hops and fresh orange peel for an aroma that explodes with notes of juicy orange and tangerine. 6.2% ABV. 30 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn. and Fridley, Minn. by Bauhaus Brew Labs, Forgotten Star Brewing Co. and The Freehouse (B.F.F.s).

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Birramisu

This cream ale combines flavors of coffee, chocolate and vanilla to resemble a beloved Italian dessert. 5.1% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

BlackBerry Bramble Ale

Fresh muddled blackberries, lemon juice and sparkling water combine to make a bramble ale. Tart sweetness of blackberries, piney and peppery juniper, topped with a splash of lemon. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing.

At Frontier Bar, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Blood Orange Cream Ale

The zesty tang of blood oranges combines with the smooth characteristics of Castle Cream Ale. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Blue Hawaiian

Think piña colada, but blue! A pineapple and coconut hard slushie is the perfect drink to bring with you to the beaches of Mexico. 6% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Bootlegger Berry & 'Barb

Bursting with ripe strawberry and followed by tangy rhubarb, the refreshing nature of hard seltzer captures the sneaky essence of these two fruits. The defiant blend of the sweet strawberry and the tart rhubarb entices your senses as the unofficial key to a good time. 7.5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Urban Growler Brewing Company.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Boozy Salted Caramel Milkshake

This irresistible blend of creamy caramel, a hint of salt and premium brewed alcohol blended in a smooth milkshake is served with a melt-in-your-mouth caramel spoon. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Andy's Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Butter Together

Rich caramel, creamy butter and vanilla are balanced in this light golden ale to make a refreshing, sessionable butter-beer. 5.4% ABV. 8 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by The Freehouse.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Buzzin' Blue

This frozen seltzer, made with tropical fruit and strawberry, is a cold treat for hot days. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by The Freehouse.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

C-Plane Citrus Blonde

A fresh and zesty citrus-fruited blonde ale combines bright citrus flavors with a smooth and balanced golden base, creating a refreshing and lively drinking experience. 5% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in Excelsior, Minn., by Excelsior Brewing Co.

At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Cheers to Cherry Pie

This crisp and fruity gluten-reduced ale has a solid rich malt backbone and is bursting with Hungarian-type tart cherries and vanilla. 7% ABV. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Cocabanana (Chocolate Banana Ale)

A Caribbean cocktail-inspired tropical ale brewed with fresh pineapple juice, banana, coffee, chocolate, vanilla and sugarcane. Rimmed with chocolate just like your favorite tropical resort would do. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Modist Brewing.

At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Cosmopolitan Martini Slushie

A refreshing and delicious cranberry and lime slushie inspired by a fan-favorite cocktail. 6% ABV. Made in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Cucumber Lemon Lager

A lager as crisp and refreshing as a cool dip on a hot summer day. Flavors of salted cucumber and lemon combine to make a perfectly cool drink. 5.2% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Dan Patch'N Fruit IPA

A tropical twist on a traditional IPA, refreshing and easy drinking with bright flavors of passionfruit and hops. This sensible brew greets you with tropical aromas and a subtly sweet and fruity first impression; it leaves a soft, smooth, hoppy bitterness. The long, dry and mildly tart finish will have you looking forward to the next sip. 4.6% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Summit Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the International Bazaar Stage.

At Shanghai Henri’s and Summit On-A-Stick, located at the International Bazaar

DreamDrops

Double Dry Hop New England IPA collab between Modist Brewing and Barrel Theory Beer Company. Brewed with malted oats, malted wheat, pale malt, hopped & double dry hopped with Citra, Mosaic & Sultana. 7.3% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Modist Brewing.

At Bandstand Concessions, located inside the Grandstand concert venue (separate concert ticket required, except on Sept. 3, when admission to the Amateur Talent Contest Finals is free)

Dreamsicle Slushy

This icy concoction combines the nostalgia of a dreamsicle with a boozy twist. A refreshing blend of tangy orange and creamy vanilla flavors, harmoniously blended with premium brewed alcohol. 6% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Andy's Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Duck Duck Blue Duck

This blueberry twist on Surly Lemonade is topped with salted foam and a tiny blue duck for you to keep. This is the perfect blend of sweet, salty and sour. Just don’t call it Duck Duck Goose! 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Eddie's Lager

Using some of the choicest New Zealand hops, this summertime crusher is light, crisp and layered with flavors of Sauvignon Blanc grapes, stone fruit and fresh-cut citrus. 5% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., and Spring Park, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, and Back Channel Brewing Co.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Edna's IPA

This hazy IPA utilizes New Zealand hops, and the flavor explodes with notes of Sauvignon Blanc grapes, stone fruits and fresh-cut citrus finishing with a pillowy soft mouthfeel. 6.3% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., and Spring Park, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, and Back Channel Brewing Co.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

The Funnel Never End

A blonde ale brewed with strawberries and vanilla to bring you strong flavors of a fair favorite, the strawberry funnel cake. The fun will never end with this light, flavorful and refreshing beer rimmed with powdered sugar. 4.5% ABV. 12 IBUs. Brewed in Champlin, Minn. by Elm Creek Brewing Co.

At Sabino's Pizza Pies and Swine & Spuds, located in the Warner Coliseum

Ghost Runner

Walks will haunt, but this Ghost Runner welcomes you with a full roster of hoppy, citrusy West Coast IPA flavor. 7.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn. by Surly Brewing Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Ginger Basil Limeade Hard Seltzer Cocktail

A taste bud-tingling seltzer cocktail with flavors of zesty lime, ginger and aromatic basil. Paired with a subtle but distinct ginger spice, the effervescence from Urban Growler's Ginger Basil Limeade Hard Seltzer balances flavor and rejuvenation to form a drink that goes beyond the ordinary. 7.2% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn. by Urban Growler Brewing Company.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

A Ginger Suntan

A vibrant and Minnesotan twist on a classic cocktail. Bursting with sweetness and tang, refreshing flavors of strawberry and rhubarb perfectly complement the slight kiss of ginger. 6% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., and Minneapolis, Minn. by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, and Tattersall.

At LuLu’s Public House and Schell's Pavilion, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Great Ape Seltzer

The beloved Minnesota cocktail is made new in seltzer form with loads of grape and lemon-lime flavors. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn. by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden; also available at Bandstand Concessions, located inside the Grandstand concert venue (separate concert ticket required, except on Sept. 3, when admission to the Amateur Talent Contest Finals is free)

Greek Cookie

Based on the delicious Melomakarona cookies, this malty gluten-reduced cream ale is made with orange, honey, nut-free walnut extract and brandy. Making you wish you were with your Yia-Yia and Papou playing Tavli (backgammon) in Santorini. 5% ABV. Brewed in Roseville, Minn. by Bent Brewstillery.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Hurricane Sour Smoothie

This tropical fruited sour, inspired by the classic Hurricane cocktail, is brewed with malted barley, fresh lime juice, orange juice, passion fruit and a touch of grenadine. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn. by Modist Brewing.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Island in the Sun IPA

This is the perfect balance of a West Coast IPA with the juicy finish of a New England IPA that is slightly hazy, bursting with flavors of mango and passionfruit. 5.2% ABV. Brewed in Eagan, Minn. by Bald Man Brewing.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Italian Bellini

This sparkling wine cocktail will add some sparkle to your day with the combination of Minnesota Sparkling Edelweiss wine with fresh puréed peaches. 12% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn. at Cannon River Winery.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Kirby Pucker Lemon Blueberry

Batting third is Kirby Pucker, Eastlake's rotation of sour ales. This Minnesota State Fair exclusive release of the award-winning series was matured on lemon and blueberry purée. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn. by Eastlake Brewing Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Lemon Berry Chill Slushie

This slushie is made from a Lift Bridge Lemon Icee Seltzer and Red Bull Blue Edition (Blueberry) to make a smooth and icy beverage. 5% ABV. Made in Stillwater, Minn. by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Lime Time Cider

Cider made from freshly pressed apples that are fermented and infused with whole macerated limes that contribute zest and acidity. Sweetened with all-natural cane sugar to create a perfect limeade treat. 6.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn. by Sociable Cider Werks.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

LuLucifer's Lager

Classic lager aged on puya chiles and hickory. Expect some toasty, pleasant heat and underlying notes of cherry and licorice from the chiles. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn. by Surly Brewing Co.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Mascot Race

Citrusy, melony and tropical fruit-y, this hazy IPA is everything you want in a Citra hop IPA, just triple dry-hopped. Mascot Race has layers and waves of Citra hop and candied citrus peels, juicy mellow melon and playful papaya, before a mild grapefruit bitterness takes you to a dry finish. 7% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn. by Barrel Theory Beer Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Mead For Speed: Orange Honey Blossom

A summer crusher of a mead with a floral aromatic nose, a lightly effervescent body and delicate honey flavor. This mead is fermented from orange grove honey hives. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn. by Sociable Cider Werks.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

MN Brew Together

West Coast IPA collab between Modist Brewing and Fair State Brewing Cooperative. Pilsner and pale malts form the base, then it’s hopped and dry hopped with Columbus, Simcoe and Chinook. 6.6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn. by Modist Brewing and Fair State Brewing Cooperative.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Paloma Hard Seltzer

This grapefruit and tequila cocktail-inspired hard seltzer (without the tequila) is perfect to help you kick back and enjoy a slice of paradise. (Gluten-free) 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn. by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Passionfruit Punch Hard Seltzer

The hard seltzer on draft has waves of tropical fruit punch flavors and a kick of passionfruit. Beautifully blue, gluten-free, vegan and it contains zero grams of sugar. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn. by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

PB&J Hard Honey

A refreshing and carbonated hard honey liquid version of the sandwich your parents made you as a kid. No chemicals or imitation flavors are added to this beverage – it’s simply fermented honey, Minnesota grapes, fresh roasted peanuts and filtered Minnesota water. 6% ABV. Hard honey made in Round Lake, Minn. by Round Lake Vineyards & Winery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Peach-E-Keen

A tart Berliner Weiss Sour with huge aromas of fresh peaches and flavor notes of graham cracker on the finish - just like the homemade dessert. 7.2% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn. by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Pineapple Sour Beergarita

This pineapple sour is brewed with salt and given the tropical treatment by adding pineapple and lime. 4.5% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in North Mankato, Minn. by Mankato Brewery.

At the Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Pineapple Tajin Dream

This fruited and spiced ale is made from sweet pineapple and spicy Tajin, which come together for a truly delectable beverage. 5.6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Purpleberry Shandy

This summery shandy has a hint of blueberry, making it the essence of summer in a beer. 4.2% ABV. Brewed in Cold Spring, Minn., by Third Street Brewhouse.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Razzmanian Devil

An ale with a refreshing hint of raspberry flavor to quench your thirst during the late Minnesota summer. 5.5% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Rhubarb Shandy

This limited-time shandy combines the flavors of tangy rhubarb and zesty lemons, offering a refreshing and balanced drinking experience with its smooth mouthfeel and the unmistakable taste of Minnesota. Garnished with a strawberry, blackberry and mint skewer. 5% ABV. Brewed in North Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located at southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Royal Peach

This fruity sour brings together peach fruit sour with loads of luscious, fruity peach. 4.8% ABV. 28 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Seedless Summer Sour

A sour ale brewed with fresh watermelon juice and a hint of sea salt to accentuate the natural sweetness of the fruit. 5.1% ABV. 14 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

State Fair Amber Ale

Sweet roasted caramel and bready malt nicely balanced with a mild citrus hop complexity for a smooth finish. 5.2% ABV. 26 IBUs. Brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wis., by Leinenkugel’s Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

At Leinie Lodge, located on the east side of Cooper Street, just south of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell

Strawberry Fool Cream Ale

This cream ale folds strawberry and cream flavors together to make a simply unforgettable beer. This makes having dessert extra easy. 5.1% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Strawberry Short Cake'd Up

This lager delivers delicious flavors of vanilla sponge cake and strawberries. This will go down like a scrumptious piece of strawberry shortcake that even your grandparents wouldn't pass up. 5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in North Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery.

At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Summer Sangria

This sweet and refreshing White Sangria is crafted with white wine, peach, mango and citrus. 6.25% ABV. Wine made in Spring Valley, Minn., at Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Sun Seared Grilled Lemon Blonde Ale

A collaboration with Animales BBQ, this zesty blonde ale is made from hand-squeezed grilled lemons. The caramelized sugar from the grilled lemons complements the subtle grainy sweetness of the light base beer while the acid from the lemon juice adds a refreshing zing. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs and Animales BBQ Co.

At RC's BBQ, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets

Superior Shiver Cold IPA

A cold IPA that embodies the true spirit of Minnesotans: approachable and accessible with a complexity that is both refreshing and surprising. 6% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Tropical Island IPA

A bold IPA bursting with citrus and tropical fruit flavors with notes of grapefruit, stone fruits, coconut and pineapple. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Vacation Mullet

This tropical hazy IPA has a smooth, beach-ready body and bursts with notes of coconut, pineapple and mandarin orange. 7.5% ABV. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

White Sangria Slushy

Sweet and refreshingly cold Country White Wine is infused with mint, tarragon, pear juice and elderberry flowers. 6% ABV. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard.

At French Crêperie, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

New Non-Alcoholic Brew

Nah Blonde

This non-alcoholic blonde ale features the perfect blend of smooth, bready malt body with just enough hop character to brighten things up and keep it nice and refreshing. If you're looking for fresh draft beer at the fair but want to avoid the alcohol (or just want to pace yourself for the long day ahead), check out Nah Blonde. <0.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

These 39 returning beverages are found only at the 2023 State Fair:

Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie

A special-edition Super Craft Elixir release. Superior craft ginger beer mixed with zested limes and hard seltzer from cane sugar, slushie style! 5.2% ABV

At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Arnold Palmer Spiked Slushy

The delicious Arnold Palmer as a spiked, super refreshing slushy. 5% ABV.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Beergarita – The Original

Award-winning Tejas Margarita Mix is frozen and blended with Leinenkugel’s Honey Weiss, a golden-hued American wheat beer with a touch of Wisconsin honey. Reviews have hailed the Beergarita as “refreshing, light and drop-dead delicious.” This south-of-the-border-inspired thirst quencher is also available in strawberry and mojito flavors and can be made gluten-free. 4.6% ABV. Honey Weiss brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wis., by Leinenkugel’s Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall

Blue Raspberry Wine Slushy

Country White Wine infused with blue raspberry flavor make for a cool, drinkable slushy. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard.

At French Crêperie, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Bomba Bull Frosé All Day Slushy

Frosé all day with this summer sipper. Fusing Saint Paul, Minn.-made Gray Duck Distillery Bomba Juice spirited seltzer with a fruity fun mix of lemonade, strawberry and a kick of Red Bull served frosé slushy style. 4.7% ABV.

At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Candy Apple Hard Cider

Starting as freshly pressed Midwestern Honeycrisp, Haralson and SweeTango apples, this original is a first sip of fall garnished with a caramel-drizzled apple slice. To add body and character, the apples are blended with brewed cane sorghum and Willamette hops, and then fermented using a fruit-forward wine yeast. 6.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Caramel Apple Craft Seltzer

A light, bubbly and refreshing seltzer crafted with bright, crisp, green apple. Served in a glass rimmed with buttery, rich caramel, which blends perfectly with each tantalizing sip. 5% ABV. Brewed in White Bear Lake, Minn., by Big Wood Brewery.

At Andy’s Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Cherry Limeade

This blonde ale features sweet cherry flavor that melds with tart, aromatic lime peel and purée to harken back to carefree summer days! 5% ABV. 5 IBUs. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company.

At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Cherry Wine Slushy

Cherry flavor infused with Country White Wine to make a refreshing summer slushy. 6% ABV. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard.

At French Crêperie, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Chili Pineapple Express Sour

This bright, refreshing pineapple sour ale is rimmed with a light coating of Tajin chili-lime seasoning to add a little extra layer of complexity to this refreshing summer sipper. But don’t worry - it’s just Minnesota spicy. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer

Honoring two State Fair traditions – chocolate chip cookies and craft beer – this sweet sipper with a malty backbone is golden tan in color and features hints of chocolate and vanilla. Each glass is rimmed with semi-sweet chocolate. 5.2% ABV. 25 IBUs. Brewed in White Bear Lake, Minn., by Big Wood Brewery.

At Andy’s Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Clawgarita

A refreshing blend of award-winning Tejas Margarita Mix combined with White Claw Hard Seltzer. 5% ABV.

At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall

Crowd Control

This stand-alone New England Double IPA is packed with shoulder-to-shoulder Mosaic, Strata and Cashmere hops. 8% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by BlackStack Brewing.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Cucumber Summer

Bright golden with a gentle haze, tropical hop aroma and flavor, and packed with refreshing cucumber, this IPA is both bold and hoppy while refreshing and herbal. It’s the best of both worlds. 6.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Dill Pickle Kölsch

Infused with fresh dill and cucumber, this brew is garnished with a dill pickle and a cube of Havarti dill cheese. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Blacklist Brewing Company.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located at southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Flirty Fruity Bubbles

This bubbly, playful powerhouse is bursting with fruity flavors. It delights with a blast of icy cold nostalgia and comes whimsically rimmed with a rainbow of crushed Fruity Pebbles. Served on ice. 7% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Frozen Topper

Grain Belt Blu beer is frozen into a foam and floated atop any Schell’s beer. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co.

At Schell’s Pavilion, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Hangar Honey

This melon wheat beer features the strong aroma of melon with slightly wheaty, sweet, crisp highlights. 4.8% ABV. 18 IBUs. Brewed in Cold Spring, Minn., at Third Street Brewhouse.

At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Hank’s Hard Lemonade Slushie

Hard lemonade slushies from Sociable Cider Werks return. A cold treat concocted from freshly squeezed lemons and sweetened with all-natural cane sugar. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Hideaway Sunset

Think of a Tequila Sunrise cocktail in the form of a beer. Orange, grenadine, a bit of sour and a hint of tequila (without the tequila) ­­– raise a glass in a sunset toast! 6% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Key Lime Pie

A refreshing squeeze of key lime in a light biscuity golden ale, sweetened with a touch of lactose and rimmed with green sugar. Why eat pie when you can drink it? 4.5% ABV. 13 IBUs. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Michelada

A south-of-the-border beverage, the Michelada is Surly Tejas Lager mixed with hot sauce, lime juice and a blend of spices. 4.5% ABV. Surly Tejas Lager is brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co.

At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall

Midwest Martini (Olive Lager)

Infused with 100% real Spanish Queen olives, this crisp and salty lager is a nod to the classic 'Midwest Martini.’ 5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Insight Brewing.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Mini Donut Beer

This creative beer’s warm tan color, malty base and natural flavors are reminiscent of a fresh State Fair mini donut. This sweet summer sipper has enough rich flavor not to overwhelm the palate. Each glass is served rimmed with cinnamon sugar to enhance the aromas. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Minnesota Mule Cider

A play on a favorite cocktail, this gluten-free cider starts with fresh, Minnesota-grown apples and is transformed by adding loads of hand-squeezed lime and ginger. The result is a little spicy, a little citrusy and a whole lot refreshing. 7% ABV. Brewed in Webster, Minn., by Sweetland Orchard.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Naughty Shirley

A wildly refreshing twist on a childhood favorite, this grown-up version of the Shirley Temple has a hint of vodka, without the vodka, made with wine from Cannon River Winery. It evokes cheerful memories and feels like a party in a cup. 7% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

OMG Seltzer Slushy

A mix of fruity flavors provides the OMG (orange, mango, guava) flavor profile. This refreshing frozen beverage is made with a tasty blend of a variety of Fulton seltzers. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing.

At Frontier Bar, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Orange Shandy

This golden wit beer is brewed with oranges and fresh lemon juice. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in North Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Outboard Ale

Notes of lemon and orange peel are at the forefront of this summery blonde citrus ale. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in San Diego, Calif., by Coronado Brewing Company.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Peach Tree Lager

This clear American-style golden lager is accented with fresh peach flavor. 4% ABV. Brewed in Cold Spring, Minn., by Third Street Brewhouse.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Rasmelon Lemonade Slushy

This refreshing slushy drink is perfect for summer sippin’. It starts with lemonade, then finishes off with watermelon Red Bull and raspberry White Claw Hard Seltzer.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Raspberry Hard Cider

A blend of Honeycrisp, Haralson and SweeTango apples are brewed with a touch of sorghum to add body, and then fermented dry for a tart, crisp, apple flavor. Fresh raspberry purée in the brewing process sweetens the cider with a ripe berry flavor. Garnished with fresh raspberries. (Gluten-free) 6.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

At Giggles' Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Red Sangria Wine Slushy

This red sangria slushy is mixed with Country Red Wine and Ratafia Wine to make a unique, flavorful treat. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard.

At French Crêperie, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

S’Mores Beer

Vienna, Munich and caramel malts combine to give this amber ale its distinct smooth and approachable character, with flavors of graham cracker, chocolate, marshmallow and a hint of smoke. Each glass is rimmed with chocolate and crushed graham crackers, and topped with a marshmallow. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Excelsior, Minn., by Excelsior Brewing Co.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Summer Luvin’ Orange IPA

Combining Bent Paddle’s flagship Bent Hop Golden IPA with a burst of orange and tangerine infusion, as well as highlighting the hop build, makes this a perfect beer for summer days and summer nights. Each glass is rimmed and garnished with sweet orange candy. 6.2% ABV. 68 IBUs. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

At Andy’s Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

When Life Hands You Lemons-tini

Pucker up for this satisfying and sassy candied lemon martini cocktail showcasing bubbly white wine and garnished with Lemonhead candies. This beverage mimics classic vodka and triple-sec flavor essences to hit the spot. Served on ice. 7% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Returning to the State Fair

Bama! Lemon Sweet Tea

This non-alcoholic beverage starts with fresh brewed tea and adds in fresh lemon and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. (Gluten-free, vegan)

At Summer Lakes Beverage, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands

Lake Storm Lemonade

This lavender-infused lemonade features other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. (Gluten-free, vegan)

At Summer Lakes Beverage, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands

Wedge-Hammer

A refreshing mocktail of fresh ginger, orange and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. (Gluten-free, vegan)

At Summer Lakes Beverage, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 24 to Monday (Labor Day), Sept. 4. For more information on food, entertainment, animals, exhibits and contests, check out the state fair website.

