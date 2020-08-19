Minnesota's annual cat video festival will be free online this year

The "Virtual Quarantine Edition" includes a special online cat video reel available to view from August 20 through the weekend.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Another staple of late summer in the Twin Cities is going virtual this year. Although, in this case, online viewing may be the purr-fect way (sorry, had to say it) to continue the tradition of celebrating internet cat videos.

As with many other events, the changes to the 2020 Cat Video Festival were prompted by social limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special Cat Video Reel will premiere at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, free to view, on the Cat Video Festival website. It will then be available for free on-demand viewing for a limited time, through the end of the day on Sunday, August 23.

While viewing the reel is free, organizers are also asking for donations to support the Bitty Kitty Brigade, with a goal of $10,000 for the foster-based cat rescue group.

The festival has been an annual tradition in the Twin Cities since it was first introduced by the Walker Art Center in 2012.