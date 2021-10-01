MixTape Tour 2022 tickets on sale Friday

Get ready '90s kids, NKOTB, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vouge are coming to St. Paul on June 14.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — A lineup decades in the making is coming to the Twin Cities this spring.

Multiplatinum pop stars New Kids On The Block are headlining The MixTape Tour 2022, with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vouge.

The tour is making a stop in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center on June 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 through Ticketmaster.

The 50+ date tour kicks off May 10 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and rolls through the whole county, including stops in Nashville, Los Angeles and St. Paul, of course, before wrapping up in Washington, D.C. on July 23.

"Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions," said Donnie Wahlberg. "We could not be more excited. Let's GO!"

Fans can expect to hear the biggest hits from all the groups, including NKOTB's "Hangin' Tough," Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It," Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" and En Vouge's "Don't Let Go (Love)."

More information and additional tour dates can be found here.