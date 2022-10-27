KARE in the Air: 'World's Largest Snowman' in North St. Paul

The 44-foot smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website.

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul.

Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.

The latest installment of KARE in the Air provides an aerial view of the iconic sculpture.

The snowman's history dates back to 1969 after Lloyd Koesling took his family to Disneyland, where he saw workers building a giant statue. Koesling pitched an idea of building a "village symbol" to the North St. Paul City Council, and later decided on a giant snowman because of the North St. Paul Jaycees, who would build snowmen at the annual snow Frolics Festival, according to city officials.