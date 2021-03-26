x
The Cactus Blossoms play live at First Avenue

The Minneapolis-based band is performing for a limited audience Saturday, on this week's "The Gig List."
MINNEAPOLIS — Music venues are finding unique ways to let the music play.  

Some local spots, like First Avenue, are even inviting a limited number of people inside.  

The Cactus Blossoms, based out of Minneapolis, will perform live and in-person on Saturday, March 27. The show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

If you haven’t heard them, the brothers from Minneapolis have some harmonies that make their band pretty special. The in-person tickets are sold out, but you can buy the livestream for $15.

Find more information on the show and livestream here.

