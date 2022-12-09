TSO comes to St. Paul for 2 shows of 'The Ghosts of Christmas Eve'

Is it too early to start making plans for the winter holidays? "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" tour tickets are on sale Friday, Sept. 16.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Could it really be Christmas without the Trans-Siberian Orchestra?

Announced Monday, the multi-platinum, progressive rock group is hitting the road again this winter with a stop planned in St. Paul.

"The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" will travel to 60 cities across the U.S., with two shows scheduled for the Twin Cities on Friday, Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The show promises a "completely updated presentation of unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition" in the 2022 incarnation of "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. A limited number of $29 seats will be available for one week or until supplies run out.

Stops on the tour include Green Bay, Denver, St. Louis, Atlanta and more.

"We want to thank the fans so much for the kindness they showed in coming out last year. It meant the world to our family," said Desi O'Neill, wife of the late founder Paul O'Neill. "Moreover, the credit for any charitable donation is due to you not us. The only way we are able to help all is because of you."

TSO donates at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. According to the band, around $18 million has been donated by TSO.

Find more information on tickets for the two December shows here.

