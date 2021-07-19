Valleyfair's Grand Carnivale opens this weekend

Cultures from all over the world are taking over the midways at Valleyfair, starting on July 24.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Starting on Saturday, July 24, Valleyfair will be taken over by the sounds, smells and tastes from cultures across the globe.

The King and Queen of the Grand Carnivale kick off each day's events at 3 p.m. There will be food, crafts and games, live music and entertainment from countries including India, Italy, China, Spain and Germany.

“We are excited to produce this new immersive event on a scale that Valleyfair guests have never seen before,” said Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair general manager. “Grand Carnivale will be an incredible and unique experience that you will want to share with family and friends.”

You can join in the singing and dancing at The Spectacle of Color Parade, where six decorated floats will feature nearly 100 performers along their route. The Superior Stage will host entertaining shows, and Tasting Cards will be for sale so you can sample up to six dishes from the five countries on the day of your visit, or order some snacks ala carte.

It'll be hot, so grab one of the Carnivale's signature cocktails or mocktails in a light-up souvenir cup.

And of course, there's plenty for the kids to do. Each location has postcards to color and challenges at each country stop. Plus, they'll have a chance to design their very own Carnivale mask!