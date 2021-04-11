KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia's Easy Crispy Hash Browns

MINNEAPOLIS — Breakfast is by far my favorite meal and getting "diner-style" hash browns doesn't have to be as challenging as most people think. My brother makes the crispiest hash browns and he shared his secret with me: It's all about patience and butter!
When you are making hash browns at home, always shred fresh potatoes. Soak, drain, season, and cook the potatoes on a medium-high heat in some hot oil. You want the pan not too hot because the hash browns will burn! We add cold slices of butter on top and once the butter melts it's usually time to flip your browns.
Ingredients
- 2 large russet potatoes
- salt
- black pepper
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 tablespoons cooking oil
Instructions
Peel and shred potatoes
Rinse shreds in a bowl of ice water for 15 mins or longer
Drain the water from shredded potatoes in cheesecloth and squeeze tightly to remove all excess moisture.
Melt butter in non-skillet with oil. Place hash in hot pan on medium-high heat and press with spatula to flatten. Put chunks of cold butter on top of hash browns.
Once the butter melts and the bottom is golden brown and crispy give it a flip or divide and cut.