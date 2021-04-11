KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia's Easy Crispy Hash Browns

MINNEAPOLIS — Breakfast is by far my favorite meal and getting "diner-style" hash browns doesn't have to be as challenging as most people think. My brother makes the crispiest hash browns and he shared his secret with me: It's all about patience and butter!

When you are making hash browns at home, always shred fresh potatoes. Soak, drain, season, and cook the potatoes on a medium-high heat in some hot oil. You want the pan not too hot because the hash browns will burn! We add cold slices of butter on top and once the butter melts it's usually time to flip your browns.